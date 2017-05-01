South Florida May Day rallies focus on immigrant workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rallies in Homestead, Downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale marked International Workers Day, Monday, as many focused on immigrant workers and their contributions to South Florida.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Downtown Miami rally at 5 p.m., at the Stephen P. Clark Center, to show support for immigration, immigrant workers and oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

In Homestead, marchers chanted about a united community on the national day of action for immigrant rights. Dozens gathered at Homestead City Hall with a focus on farm workers.

“We are here, and it’s time for this country to recognize our labor and to give us permanent protection, respect and dignity,” Jose Ruiz, a marcher, said.

The rally comes during a stressful time for undocumented immigrants fearing deportation under the Trump administration.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski appeared at a May Day event at Miami-Dade College.

“Too many people in the community today live in fear,” Wenski said. “This community needs relief; it needs immigration reform that is humane and just.”

At the event, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado offered immigrant families a symbolic key to the city to welcome them and honor their contributions in South Florida.

“The City of Miami will remain a city that welcomes immigrants,” Regalado said.

There is also a May Day rally in Fort Lauderdale Monday night.

