South Florida malls release hours ahead of Thanksgiving, Black Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Thanksgiving nears, so does one of the busiest shopping days of the year: Black Friday.

In South Florida, some malls have chosen to close on Thursday, while others boast they will be open on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Below is a list of malls and their hours:

Aventura Mall

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dadeland Mall

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dolphin Mall

Thursday: midnight

Friday: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Miami International Mall

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Falls

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Westland Mall

Thursday: 6 a.m. – midnight

Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Coral Square Mall

Thursday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Galleria Mall

Thursday: CLOSED

(Macy’s open from 5pm-2 a.m. and select restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving)

(Macy’s open from 5pm-2 a.m. and select restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving) Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pembroke Gardens Mall

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Pembroke Lakes Mall

Thursday: 6 p.m. – Midnight

Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Westfield Broward

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Florida Keys Outlet Center

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.