South Florida locals unite to donate blood, pay respects to Pulse nightclub victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida residents are paying their respects to the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Downtown Miami, Monday.

A large group is expected to gather in front of the American Airlines Arena Monday evening to pray, share inspirational messages and light candles in memory of the victims.

Local churches in Coconut Grove, like St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church rang bells for the victims, their families and friends as part of the 49 Bells Movement. The bells have been rung 49 times to represent the 49 lives that were lost in the shooting.

The bell ringing is a show of solidarity, and plenty of other people in the community are getting involved in their own way.

Cox Media Group Miami and OneBlood donation center organized a blood drive in Hollywood to honor the victims and give the public the opportunity to help maintain a sufficient blood supply.

“We all need to come together and unite and just show that terror cannot overcome us, ’cause fear is scary, but if we’re all here for the same cause, then love will trump all,” said blood donor Bryan Carstensen.

Several South Florida LGBTQ organizations will meet Monday evening, along with the Miami police chief. That free event will start at 6:30 p.m.

