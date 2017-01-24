South Florida job fairs look to hire for the new year

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get your resumes ready for a pair of job fairs taking place Tuesday.

The first job fair , hosted by Coast-to-Coast Fairs, will be held at the Westin Fort Lauderdale, located at 400 Corporate Dr. Coast-to-Coast Fairs will host the job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The main sponsors, according to the official website, will be Carnival, Verizon Wireless and the Transportation Security Administration, along with others. Coast-to-Coast Fairs said the job fair will be free but asks attendees to bring at least 20 copies of their resume.

A job readiness and career fair will also be taking place in Overtown. It will be held at the Greater Bethel AME Church, located at 245 N.W. 8th St.

It will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

