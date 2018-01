MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida hospitals rang in the new year with their first newborns of 2018.

Mount Sinai Medical Center announced Monday that seven-pound, 13-ounce Valentino Ortiz was born at 1:58 a.m.

At Jackson Health System, their firs newborn was born at 5:54 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.