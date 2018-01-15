South Florida honors MLK through parades, community service

MIAMI (WSVN) - On what would have been his 89th birthday, South Florida and the rest of the country are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Be it through parades or community service, South Florida remembered Dr. King’s message and honored his legacy.

High school marching bands, cheerleaders and floats all came out for the annual MLK Day parade in Miami, Monday.

Among those spectating were Wanda Wright. ‘I wanted to be the first one, right up front, where I can not miss anything,” Wright said.

Wright woke up early and braved the chilly weather in order to get her front row seat.

“It’s just real sentimental because he gave so much for so many of us,” she said. “[There’s] so many of us that don’t realize the sacrifice that he did, and there’s no way that I can repay him other than being out here, letting him know that I really appreciate him for that.”

Parents and grandparents who also attended with their children hope to teach their young ones of the importance of Dr. King’s message. “I want to support my grandson and let the children see that this is a special day,” said one woman. “They haven’t been to the parade in years, and just to bring them out so they can see the legacy of Martin Luther King.”

At the Village of Allahpattah YMCA Family Center, volunteers built a garden for pre-schoolers and painted a parking garage as a way to remember Dr. King’s spirit of giving back.

“I think this is an amazing opportunity,” said a volunteer. “We’re honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. He gave a lot to the communities he served, and that’s what these individuals are doing today.”

In Deerfield Beach, another parade took place where 7News anchor Robbin Simmons served as grand marshal.

