South Florida honors fallen military members on Memorial Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - In honor of the various military men and women who gave their lives for our country, several ceremonies are taking place around South Florida.

Service men and women gathered on Miami Beach for a wreath-laying ceremony, Monday morning.

Several keynote speakers were brought in to talk about their service in the military, and they honored those they lost along the way.

Another ceremony was held in Fort Lauderdale at Lauderdale Memorial Park, Monday morning. There, service men and women gathered to their their stories and the stories of their fallen comrades.

A gun salute was held, as well, and doves were released in honor of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler reminded everyone that it is through the sacrifice of the service men and women that allows us to even have this day off.

“It should not be a day off, it should be a day on,” Seiler said. “It should be a day of thanking our men and women who served, thanking our men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, and really coming together as a community to recognize we don’t have these liberties, these freedoms, we don’t live this great quality of life, but for their service.”

Several more services are scheduled to take place throughout the day.

