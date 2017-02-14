South Florida girl donates popular dolls to Miami schools on Valentine’s Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - A savvy South Florida girl teamed up with Hasbro to promote self love on Valentine’s Day and celebrate Black History Month by giving away popular dolls.

The toy company is helping dozens of young South Florida girls feel the love this holiday by handing out Zoe’s Dolls just in time for Valentine’s Day and Black History Month.

Ten-year-old Zoe Terry, the CEO of Zoe’s Dolls, is behind the giveaway. “I thought dolls would be a great way to show your image is beautiful,” she said.

Zoe, alongside Hasbro, will donate 150 Baby Alive Dolls to girls in Pre-K and first grade at three Miami public schools, Tuesday.

“She’s letting them know that they are beautiful, regardless of skin tone and of course, self love,” said Miami school board member Dorothy Bendross Mindingall.

7News caught up with Zoe at Olinda Elementary in Miami where she explained why she chose Valentine’s Day to share her message. “I was bullied when I was 5 years old, so I wanted to let little brown girls known that their image is beautiful and don’t let anyone tell you your image is not beautiful,” she said. “Dolls bring girls happiness, and Valentine’s Day is about happiness and loving, and they love their dolls.”

Zoe, who said she’s not an entrepreneur, but a “girl pre-nuer,” has been giving away dolls on Valentine’s Day for the past five years.

“To have children know there is someone else out there that loves me, other than my parents, and think I’m beautiful, that’s Zoe’s heart,” Mindingall said.

Cultural appreciation and self-awareness is Zoe’s way of promoting love.

Zoe learned the important lesson of giving from her mother, who every year at Christmas asked Zoe to give away one of her favorite toys to someone less fortunate.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Zoe’s Dolls

http://zoesdolls.com

