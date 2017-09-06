South Florida flights canceled due to Hurricane Irma

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several flights have been canceled due to Hurricane Irma, which began impacting the Caribbean islands on Wednesday.

According to an American Airlines spokesperson, they have canceled 15 departing flights from the Miami International Airport hub. However, the airliner added extra canceled flights from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Miami and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos to Miami.

For a more extensive list of all canceled American Airlines flights, click here.

Four flights, as of 7:45 a.m., departing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have also been cancelled. For a complete list in real-time, click here.

