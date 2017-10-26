South Florida family continues search for missing woman

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is marking the day their loved one disappeared by stepping up their search.

The family of Noemi Gonzalez hasn’t seen or heard from the young woman in years, but they’re not giving up hope. They now have some high-profile help as they continue the effort to find her.

“Noemi has been missing now since February of 2014,” said her sister-in-law. “Next week is her birthday.”

For the fourth straight year, the family did not hold a birthday party for Noemi.

Instead, they gathered in North Miami, at Northeast 135th Street and Sixth Avenue — just a block from her home where she was last seen more than three years ago.

“We have no idea where she is, and we are desperate to find her,” said Noemi’s sister-in-law. “So we need the community’s support. We need help. We need the answers.”

Her family has teamed up with the North Miami Police Department and the CUE Center for Missing Persons to raise awareness of Noemi’s disappearance.

It’s part of the CUE Center’s “On the Road to Remember” tour, which highlights more than 90 missing persons cases across five states.

“There are about six or seven cases here in Miami that we are highlighting, want to bring attention to, and Noemi’s family is actually hosting this stop with law enforcement,” said Monica Caison, Founder of the CUE Center for Missing Persons, “and we are very honored to be here, just to bring attention throughout the entire state.”

Police officers and other volunteers passed out flyers and water bottles with Noemi’s face on them, hoping to get this long-forgotten case back in the public eye.

“We just want to bring some kind of resolve to these cases,” said Caison. “We believe that getting these cases back out there and bringing forth an awareness helps the investigators possibly get new tips and leads.”

And as any new leads come in to police, the Gonzalez family will hold out hope.

“It’s been too long. She’s still missing. We’re still searching, and we’re not gonna stop until we find her,” said Noemi’s sister-in-law.

If you have any information on this missing person’s case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.