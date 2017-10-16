South Florida families confused as FEMA disaster centers open

MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers in South Florida have begun working to get those in need registered for aid, but some families looking for food stamps have been left confused.

The Stephen P. Clark Center located at 111 N.W. 1st St., remains open through Monday, along with other locations. The FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will register individuals impacted by Irma, updating their records, checking statuses and answering questions, including offering advice on how to make appeals if necessary.

“Anyone that had damages due to Hurricane Irma, to their home, their property, personal property — that includes furniture, TVs,” said FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance worker Clay Henry. “Basically, anything that they may have lost or was damaged — that could potentially be reimbursable.”

Some seeking relief have been confused at this location, however, with people showing up hoping to sign up for food stamps.

“We had a lot of people coming by thinking that we were the State of Florida, and it’s still going on today,” said Henry. “We feel really bad because we can’t help them.”

Relief centers that were opened last Saturday across Miami-Dade and Broward counties had to close early due to what officials called “health and safety concerns.”

The hot South Florida sun took a toll on a woman who, officials and witnesses said, passed out while waiting in line to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aid.

Thousands who lined up for SNAP benefits were told no more aid would be handed out on Sunday. A man who waited in line said, “I really appreciate this moment here. It’s a blessing.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families are working to extend this blessing into late October for many others in need.

FEMA said they will continue to provide help through their disaster recovery centers seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.