MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are warning South Floridians about a troubling trend targeting senior citizens.

Authorities said con artists posing as attorneys are calling grandparents and telling them their grandchildren are in trouble, all in an attempt to solicit money.

A telltale sign of these phone calls, officials said, is that the caller will often say the grandchild is in a far away location, in need of medical help or in legal trouble. They will then ask for a wire transfer or bank information.

Officials have urged residents to contact police if they receive one of these calls.

