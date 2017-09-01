South Florida DACA recipients urge Trump to continue program

MIAMI (WSVN) - The White House and President Trump have begun reviewing an Obama-era program that kept thousands of children in the U.S. who were brought here illegally.

The Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was a program started by President Obama in 2012. DACA allows certain people who came to the United States as children to request consideration of deferment for a period of two years.

On Friday, President Trump began reviewing DACA’s standing and whether the program will continue. Ten states are threatening to sue the U.S. government if DACA does not come to an end.

However, residents in South Florida attended a DACA Workshop at Miami-Dade College, Friday, and some who are in the U.S. because of the program expressed their concerns.

“This is home,” said a girl at the workshop. “Everything about this is home.”

Manuel Jimenez, who is protected by DACA, said the end of the program would mean the end of his dreams. “Taking this away is pretty much taking our dreams away,” said Jimenez, “and turning them into nightmares.”

Sara Mora, another DACA recipient, gave a speech at the workshop and spoke of what may happen if the program is revoked. “If my DACA is revoked, I will be thrown in the deportation line,” she said.

If Trump ends the program, he is expected to allow the “Dreamers,” those who are here because of DACA, to stay in the U.S. until their work permits expire.

South Florida politicians have also spoken out on why Trump and his administration should not end DACA. “President Trump needs to heed the call of CEOs, business leaders, elective leaders, community leaders across the country who fervently believe that these Dreamer kids should be able to stay in this country,” said Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“The question here is: Who came first?” said City of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado. “So, in Miami, everyone came from somewhere, and this is why the city has been a supporter of the Dreamers.”

DACA supporters hope their influence can help keep the program alive. “We hope having people recognize what’s going on, just speaking our dreams, speaking our chances,” said DACA recipient Celis Benavides. “Not many are informed of all that could go wrong.”

Vigils have been scheduled in South Florida, including one at the Freedom Tower.

