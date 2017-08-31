South Florida cities unite in Miami Gardens back-to-school drive

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida cities came together to help hundreds of Miami-Dade students.

The Miami-Dade County “League of Cities” hosted its seventh annual back-to-school drive, Thursday morning, at Brentwood Elementary in Miami Gardens.

More than 500 students received backpacks filled with school supplies and lunch boxes.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance to help hand out the donations.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.