South Florida churches aid Keys post-Irma

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several Miami churches are still sending much-needed help to the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma.

Churches pitched in to gather essentials like toiletries, bottled water, food and flashlights.

They were packed onto a truck to be delivered to some of the hardest hit areas of the island chain, Tuesday.

Much of the lower Keys was damaged or destroyed by the Category 4 storm in September.

The Keys has since been opened to visitors, three weeks after the hurricane.

