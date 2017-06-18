South Florida celebrities party for a good cause

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida celebrities were out for a good cause, Saturday night.

Amigos for Kids held its most anticipated fundraiser of the summer – Miami Celebrity Domino Night – at Jungle Island in Miami.

The non-profit organization, dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect, continued its year-long 25th annual celebration.

“Come together without any exclusivity to say that there is no excuse for child abuse,” said Amigos for Kids President and CEO Rosa Maria Plasencia, “and it is our common resposibility as citizens of Miami and citizens of the world to keep our children safe.”

7’s own dapper sportscaster Donovan Campbell was in attendance, showing everyone else what it means to have fun for a good cause.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.