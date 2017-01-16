South Florida celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with parades, parties and community gatherings throughout the day.

7News was on the scene of one of the several events being held locally to honor the late civil rights leader and icon.

Thousands of people lined the streets in Miami-Dade County, Monday, for a parade that started at 11:30 a.m. Local law enforcement officers, firefighters, high school marching bands and cheer leading teams participated in the parade.

At the finish line for attendees was delicious, homemade BBQ for everyone to enjoy.

We're honored to take part in the #MLKDay parade to pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. pic.twitter.com/CMJF7BBYnA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 16, 2017

Across town, the YMCA of South Florida teamed up with the Miami Heat, the Florida Panthers and other local organizations for a day of service. Teams volunteered at community service projects in the Miami neighborhood of Allapattah. Also helping out was Heat legend Glen Rice, who made a special appearance.

In Fort Lauderdale, the King Parade and Unity March started at Lincoln Park and ended at Esplanade Park, Monday morning, where high school marching bands and cheerleaders performed as they strutted down the parade route. Also participating in the parade were local law enforcement officers.

Following the parade and unity march was the Multicultural Festival and Teen Trailblazers Awards event at Esplanade Park.

MLK Day events in Fort Lauderdale were presented by The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee, Inc. and the City of Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation Department.

These were just a few of the celebratory events being held across Miami-Dade and Broward County this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.