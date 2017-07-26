South Florida caretaker honored for finding Versace’s suspected killer

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida caretaker who found Versace’s killer received a high honor, Wednesday.

Miami Beach commissioners gave 91-year-old Fernando Carreira a proclamation for helping police crack the case.

It was 20 years ago when famous fashion designer Gianni Versace was shot and killed outside his South Beach mansion. The murder sparked a nationwide manhunt, and Andrew Cunnanon was named the suspect.

Carreira, who was taking care of Miami Beach houseboats, found him hiding in one before the suspect killed himself.

