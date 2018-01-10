MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida shined a light on those who protect and serve, Tuesday night.

In recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, buildings were bathed in blue, like the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami.

Other locations took part as well, like Miami International Airport, as well as Miami Beach City Hall and the Miami Tower.

The day is meant to remember and honor fallen police officers and all first responders nationwide.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.