South Florida brothers create online shopping business that donates to charity

Ricardo Jose Bueso and Ricardo Juan Bueso share the same name and passion. The two are entrepreneurs who started the Thx Co., an online market place where you can shop for everyday products while supporting a cause of your choice.

“They get to choose a cause, so any nonprofit in the country,” Ricardo Jose said. “After they choose that non-profit, they go into the market place and they can shop for any of their products, and then on each product page, we show you what we sell the product at, which is really cost — it’s far below the traditional retail value, and then let the customer donate the savings, donate the difference, to any non profit they want.”

The Thx Co. offers products like coffee, tea, hats and soy candles made here in South Florida. The goal is that you turn to them to buy those every day products at a price that allows you to give back to the community.

“We put our candle out at $12, and then tell the customer, ‘Hey, you’d normally pay $24 for this candle. Why don’t you donate that $12 that you’re saving to any nonprofit you want?'” Ricardo Jose said.

Your order comes with a card that tells you what cause or organization benefited from your purchase.

“Our entire message is about gratitude, so everything that we put on the box, everything that we put on our website, even on our products is about encouraging gratitude and having that lifestyle of thankfulness everyday,” Ricardo Jose.

Through their platform, these brothers and entrepreneurs have already been able to donate thousands of dollars to different organizations.

“They love that it’s not just doing good on the back end of our model, with the donation,” Ricardo Juan said. “The way we source our products is super important to us. So not only quality of it, but it being done in a socially responsible way. That’s something that definitely speaks to these nonprofits, and so they they see we’re not talking out of both sides of our mouth, they see we really are doing this to really benefit them.

The hope is that the trend continues to grow in 2017.

