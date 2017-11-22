South Florida archbishop hosts roundtable on end of TPS for Haitians

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The archbishop in South Florida brought together leaders to speak about the recent end to a temporary citizenship program for thousands of Haitian Citizens.

At the Archdiocese Pastoral Center near 9401 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami Shores, Archbishop Thomas Wenski invited media members and others to speak on President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Temporary Protected Status for Haitians and its effect.

Wenski joined others, Wednesday, to ask for Congress’ help in protecting those affected by the end of TPS.

“After many years in this country, people naturally integrate,” said Wenski. “People become Americanized. They become American. They have American children, and we need the law to recognize the fact that they are here at home, and we need Congress to avail these people — the TPS beneficiaries as well as DACA and many others. We need Congress to give them a future of hope by putting legislation in that would take them out of the limbo in which they are now consigned. Offer them a path to stay in the United States and continue their contribution here.”

Protests and news conferences have also been held in opposition to the Trump Administration’s ruling and many have asked that action be taken to protect the estimated 60,000 Haitians living in the U.S.

If no action is taken, however, Haitians living here under the TPS have 18 months to obtain legal status or face deportation.

