South Florida animal shelter finding pets abandoned, chained to trees ahead of Irma

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Irma continues its push toward the Sunshine State, one South Florida animal shelter says some pet owners are doing the unimaginable: abandoning their pets outside ahead of the storm.

Fox 29 reports that Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has received dozens of calls from residents reporting dogs left behind by their owners, chained to trees and parked cars.

The shelter says neighbors have spotted the dogs’ owners evacuating and leaving their pets behind.

Regardless of weather conditions, it is illegal in Palm Beach County to leave a dog tethered or chained without the owner being present, according to Animal Control Director Diane Sauve. But the charge becomes more serious in the face of a potentially-deadly storm: animal control says it is felony animal cruelty.

“It’s deliberate, it’s intentional, and we absolutely will prosecute for this,” Sauve said.

The shelter told WPTV that it will work with the State Attorney’s Office to prosecute anyone who abandons their animal. Shelter employees are responding to calls, picking up pets left behind and bringing them back to the shelter.

Now Animal Control is facing overcrowding as a result, after 42 dogs were surrendered to the shelter by owners who said they could not take their pets with them as they evacuated.

To clear the shelter ahead of the storm, they told the station anyone can foster a pet without being pre-approved, and adoption fees are being waived. Workers say they need the room because they anticipate needing space for animals displaced following the hurricane.

Can't believe I'm saying this, there's people in PBC leaving their dogs chained to trees. County says they WILL prosecute. @WPTV #Irma pic.twitter.com/R6kuIulIgP — Sam Smink (@samsminkWPTV) September 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.