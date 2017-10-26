South Florida animal groups help pets left homeless by Hurricane Maria

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal groups are lending a helping paw to pets seeking shelter after Hurricane Maria.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Wings of Rescue have teamed up to bring 51 cats and dogs left homeless by Hurricane Maria from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Florida.

The animals will be housed in three shelters across the state, including one in Broward County, where they’ll soon be put up for adoption and hopefully find forever homes.

