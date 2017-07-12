South Florida teen shot at home speaks out

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old who was shot in her North Miami Beach home shared her story with 7News.

“I thank God everyday for letting me be alive right now. I just don’t know what my mom would do,” said shooting victim Melinda Michel.

After the shooting, Michel was hospitalized in critical condition.

“I was trying to open my eyes, and I couldn’t open my eyes, and I’m like ‘Oh my God,'” she said.

Cops arrested 24-year-old Genesis Anderson, who Michel said she had met five months prior at a neighborhood park.

She said Anderson was after someone else when he and another person arrived to her home at night, on May 11.

“I was sleeping, and then somebody knocked. I thought it was brother, and then I opened the door. As soon as I opened the door, he just pulled out the gun, then shot me,” said Michel, “so I went straight into shock, so I held onto the sofa and closed the door with my leg, and then ran into my brother’s room, and that’s when I fell because I couldn’t breathe no more.”

Michel said she wanted to survive for her mother.

“I knew I was here for my mom, and I’m not leaving her,” said Michel. “I need somebody to be here with me, I need an angel to get me through this because I know I got this. Like, ‘God, you got me. You already let me survive through this surgery. You told me I got something. Something is coming for me.’ That’s all that kept me up.”

Michel hopes to get out of the area, though her family cannot afford to move out of the house where the shooting occurred. She wants to graduate North Miami Beach High School and wants to pursue her dream of becoming a homicide detective.

“I just want to move out, to be honest. I’m tired of being here knowing that I’m probably not safe because there’s still one more lurking around, not knowing when he’s going to pop up or what,” she said.

The investigation is still open and police are searching for one other person who was at the door with Anderson when Michel was shot.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

