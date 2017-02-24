South Dade principal walks with new prosthetic legs

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After losing his legs in a drunk driving accident, a beloved South Florida principal is now walking again with a new set of prosthetics.

His journey to recovery has been long, but Friday, South Dade High School principal Javier Perez showed tremendous progress. “I was waiting for today to come, so I could put on my prosthetics,” he said. “I was extremely emotional, I was. It’s something that makes me feel like my old self.”

On April 26, 2016, Perez was coaching his son’s little league game at a West Miami-Dade Park, when he was hit by suspected drunk driver Marilyn Aguilera. The incident cost Perez both of his legs.

Friday served as a groundbreaking day for Perez, who looks forward to walking up to his wife and giving her a hug. “[It’s] something I haven’t done in almost a year,” he said on the verge of tears.

Perez was able to take those noteworthy steps and hug his wife.

A golf tournament is being held to help raise money for Perez’s prosthetics. If you’d like to help, the flyer is provided below.

