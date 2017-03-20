South Dade Middle School teacher arrested for battery on officer, child abuse

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a South Dade Middle School teacher for battery on a law enforcement officer and child abuse with no harm.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said that Saryna Parker, a probationary teacher who has been at the school less than a year, will be fired.

Police charged Parker with battery on a law enforcement officer and child abuse with no harm. Both charges are felonies.

Parker appeared in court on Monday and was released from jail on bond.

