South Beach fender bender leads to luxury car chase

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tempers flared and rubber burned on the streets of South Beach this past weekend after a traffic mishap led to a brief chase involving luxury cars, and it was all caught on camera.

The crash-bang-boom chain of events kicked off Saturday morning at the corner of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue, where surveillance cameras at the Sherbrooke Hotel showed men on the sidewalk outside a BMW on Ninth Street. The convertible is seen backing up and hitting a dark colored Mercedes SUV that had just pulled up.

That’s when someone from the street rushed the BMW driver’s window, causing him to accelerate and smash a light pole. The motorist then throws the convertible in reverse and stops the car before he and one other person exit the.

One of the men is then seen running toward the SUV that was just rammed, as its driver driver tries to get away.

The BMW’s driver then gets back into his car to chase the Mercedes. Shortly after, the “beemer” is seen catching up to the SUV and ramming it as it makes a left and speeds southbound on Collins Avenue.

Moments later, the BMW driver is seen turning around to pick up his passenger before screeching toward Ocean Drive.

The vehicular mayhem, posted on the Facebook page of South Beach Sludge Report, who owns the cameras, is the most recent in a string of episodes of street mayhem unfolding on camera. On March 18, video of a mob stampeding in street, reportedly caused by someone waving a gun, made local headlines.

Cameras also captured a scuffle in the middle of an intersection. Earlier that morning, a woman was seen twerking in the middle of the street, and the impromptu dance party made for a different kind of traffic jam.

On March 14, cameras rolled as a burglar broke into and stole a truck in broad daylight.

A Miami Beach Police cruiser was seen driving down Ninth Street past the scene of Saturday’s chase, but the time of morning when this happened is unclear.

Police told 7News they are looking into the incident.

