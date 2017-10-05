South Beach employee robbed at gunpoint, 3 arrested

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a South Beach night spot was robbed just outside of his workplace, early Thursday morning.

Cameras outside of Mango’s Tropical Cafe, where the victim works, captured the incident.

Surveillance video recorded Thursday morning shows a pickup truck pulling into an alley just off Ninth Street between Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue where the victims was walking, around 1 a.m. The driver then appears to pull a gun, as the front and back seat passengers get out and take some of the victim’s belongings.

The thieves took the victim’s necklace and wallet, according to Miami Beach Police.

Minutes after the crime, police arrested the three suspects near Northwest 79th Street and 22nd Avenue.

A 40-caliber handgun was found on the seat with one in the chamber, according to police.

Officials said Nathaniel Jean Baptist was the driver who pointed the gun, and Terrel Dukes and Rosco Burton were the passengers. All three were booked on armed robbery and other charges.

“There’s actually crime happening all over the city,” said Ceci Velasco, Executive Director of the Ocean Drive Association.

Velasco said crime on the beach needs to be readdressed by city leaders and tackled with a comprehensive plan.

“Sadly, this was one of our employees and one of our businesses,” said Velasco, “so it’s not only the tourists that we need to protect and not only the residents but also the thousands of people that are employed here.”

