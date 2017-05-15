Sources: man steals ambulance, leads police on chase

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man reportedly stole an ambulance and led police on a chase, Monday morning, in Miami.

7SkyForce was over the area, near Northwest Eighth Avenue and Second Street, where an ambulance was reportedly stolen.

According to 7News sources, the ambulance was left unattended at Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, located at 1695 N.W. 9 Ave. A patient reportedly got inside the ambulance and drove away.

Miami-Dade Police said the driver then hit another car in the area, but not in the hospital’s parking lot.

After the man led police on a chase, he was pulled over and arrested, sources told 7News, at 950 NW 2 St.

Charges have yet to be formally filed against the driver who stole the ambulance.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.