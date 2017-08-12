SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man owned up to his crime after he turned himself in to police in connection to a hit-and-run in Sunrise that sent a woman to the hospital, according to a 7News source.

Twenty-one-year-old Adrian Perez surrendered on Friday, the source said, in connection to the July 14 crash. Police have not confirmed the arrest.

According to investigators, 53-year-old Michelle Holguin was riding her bicycle home from work when she was struck near Sunrise Boulevard.

Sunrise Police later released surveillance video showing Perez arriving at a Mobil gas station, located at 12580 W. Sunrise Blvd., shortly after the time Holguin was hit. The footage shows the driver’s vehicle with visible damage to the windshield.

Holguin’s family said she remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The 7News source said Perez remains at the Broward County Main Jail and has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of the accident involving serious injury and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.