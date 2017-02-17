Sonic boom shakes western Broward, rattles nerves

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Military aircraft sparked panic across western Broward and Palm Beach County, Friday night, when residents felt and heard a sonic boom.

The boom shook windows and sent people running outside. Many witnesses quickly began searching for answers to what happened, with many checking their surveillance cameras and cellphones.

“This strike, it was like a lightning strike,” said Alex Martinez, a shop owner. “I mean, inventory came off the shelves. So that’s when I know something is weird.”

An instructor at a dance studio said people began running in and out of the building. “I was sitting down, door blew open,” she said. “People started running in and out to see what was happening.”

Martinez immediately wanted to help after he heard the boom. “When that happened, I ran outside,” he said. “We were scared. Wanted to help in case there was a crash or something. Or something bad happened.”

Cellphone video captured frightened kids reacting to the boom as they played.

Another video shows a startled cat in someone’s living room.

Calls flooded 911 within minutes.

Parents at the dance studio panicked. “We had parents calling 911,” the dance instructor said. “We work at a dance studio. People calling in to make sure everyone is OK.”

The influx of calls led Broward Sheriff’s Office to tweet:

Booming sound heard in @CityofWeston and nearby cities was from military planes headed to Palm Beach County. Please don't tie up 9-1-1. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2017

Coral Springs Fire Department also tweeted out an explanation.

Our 911 Communications Center has received info that the boom was a sonic boom from a plane during a military exercise #S FL breaking — Coral Springs FD (@CoralSpringsFD) February 18, 2017

A video from the U.S. Navy shows exactly what happens when a jet breaks the sound barrier and causes a ‘sonic boom.’

Merriam-Wesbter Dictionary describes the sound effect as “a very loud and explosive noise that is produced by an aircraft when it travels faster than the speed of sound.”

