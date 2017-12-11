Son grieves death of mother killed by stray bullet in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - According to police, 43-year-old Alicia Roundtree was driving home from work alone when she was shot and killed by a stray bullet, Saturday night.

Officials said Roundtree was traveling westbound on Northwest 183rd Street near North Dade Regional Library when a single bullet came through her car.

She was airlifted to the hospital, where she later died.

Roundtree was loved and admired most by her three kids.

“Just a hard-working lady, doesn’t do anything to anyone, always helping a lot of people,” said Roundtree’s eldest son Johnathan Raphael. “If you need help, anything, she’s right there for you.”

“What I gotta do is be strong for my brother, my sister and family. That’s all I can do,” said Raphael.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. Any possible motives also remain unknown.

“You need to turn yourself in,” said Raphael. “Don’t hurt anyone else.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

