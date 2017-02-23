Some charges dropped against accused MLK Day parade shooters

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some major charges have been dropped against both teens in the Martin Luther King Jr shooting back in January.

After a court hearing, Thursday morning, a judge dropped 17-year-old Robert Britt’s charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor. Eighteen-year-old Gerrell Brownlees’s charge of attempted second-degree murder was dropped, as well. Both charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm have not been dropped.

The MLK Day parade shooting injured eight people in Northwest Miami-Dade on Jan. 16.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, three juveniles and three adults were shot, and two other juveniles were grazed by bullets. The two juveniles who were grazed were treated on the scene and released to their parents.

Police eventually took Brownlee and Britt into custody the following morning.

Brownlee remains behind bars awaiting trial on a separate case.

