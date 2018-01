MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of the nation’s finest got a chance to swim with dolphins in the Florida Keys. Sunday.

The Wounded Warrior Project headed out to Marathon’s Dolphin Research Center.

The soldiers and their supporters swam with the aquatic bunch, sharing dolphin kisses, flipper shakes, high-fives and dorsal pulls as they learned behavioral techniques.

