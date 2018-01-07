MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of the nation’s finest capped off a three-day bike ride across South Florida with a swim with dolphins in the Florida Keys. Sunday.

Veterans with the Wounded Warrior Project headed out to the Dolphin Research Center in Marathon, as captured by the Florida Keys News Bureau.

The soldiers and their supporters swam with the aquatic bunch, sharing dolphin kisses, flipper shakes, high-fives and dorsal pulls as they learned behavioral techniques.

Jennifer Mackinday, the sister of one of the veterans said she had some trepidation before agreeing to go in the water with the marine mammals, but she cherished the opportunity to spend some quality time with her brother.

“I was more reluctant than he was to get in the water and to be with the dolphins,” said Mackinday. “It just shows you how much I need my brother and how far we’ve come to be able to be just brother and sister again and have a good time.”

Thousands of wounded veterans participated in the bike ride, which began in Miami on Friday and ended in Key West. It gave them the chance to prove to themselves that nothing can stop them.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.