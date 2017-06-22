Solar eclipse to trace path across United States in August

(WSVN) - Mark your calendars! North America will get to witness a solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Some in the U.S. will even be able to see a total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely cover the sun. The “path of totality” stretches from Oregon to South Carolina. Those outside the path will still see a partial eclipse, where the moon will cover a portion of the sun.

It will mark the first time since 1979 that a total eclipse will be visible in the contiguous United States since 1979, and the first to appear coast to coast since 1918.

NASA is providing an online guide on how to view the eclipse.

