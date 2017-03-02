Soccer coach arrested for exposing himself to 13-year-olds

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested 34-year-old soccer coach Jeronimo Garcia, Wednesday night, after he exposed himself to two boys during practice earlier in the week, according to an arrest form.

Garcia has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child, according to the report.

According to the report, Garcia exposed himself to two 13-year-old boys while they were stretching during practice, Monday night. Both victims reported what happened to their head coach, the report said.

It happened at Ruben Dario Park at West Flagler Street in West Miami-Dade.

