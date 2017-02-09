Snowstorm in Northeast causes travel problems in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A snowstorm in the northeastern part of the country is causing problems for people attempting to travel out of South Florida.

Despite being the Sunshine State, a winter storm is causing problems for travelers trying to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Miami International airports.

The snowstorm, which has affected 60 million Americans, has caused many flights flying to Miami to be canceled.

“Came here and got stuck, so we’re like, ‘We’re not going home,’ so we’re like, ‘Where else can we go?’ So we’re going to Baltimore,” said Jewel Jones.

While Jones and her friends may simply be shifting their plans, many others are simply angry with the situation.

“So frustrating,” said traveler Christina Gallo. “I’m so pissed off.”

One man who was on one of the few flights to make it into South Florida said the situation did not look so bad when he left. “When we left, it was just a couple of inches, that’s all,” he said.

Nearly 90 flights have been canceled at MIA and over 100 have been canceled in FLL.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.