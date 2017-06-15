Snake takes up residence under car’s hood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — If your car won’t start, the logical next step is to pop the hood and see if you can spot the problem.

A central Florida man did just that, but got a bit of a scare when he saw what was lurking underneath.

Cynthia Walsh told Fox 13 that her husband got in his car to go pick up his grandson when the car wouldn’t start. But when he looked under the hood, he jumped back in surprise as he saw a 3-foot Ball Python curled up on his engine block.

The family’s home surveillance video captured the surprise encounter.

Walsh called animal handlers from Wildlife Inc. to get the snake out of the car, but by then, the python had slithered into the wheel well and curled into a ball.

It took handlers nearly an hour to get the sneaky serpent out.

