Small pockets of people still without power after Irma

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of residents are still without power due to a variety of reason after Hurricane Irma hit South Florida.

For Derick Bennaud, a Northeast Miami-Dade resident, the cause behind his lack of power is a bit more complex than others.

Hurricane Irma’s powerful winds managed to knock down a tree which destroyed Bennaud’s power lines and destroying a box that connected to his home.

Florida Power and Light came out to restore power, but they said Bennaud needed to call an electrician to fix the connection to the house.

The family got that done, and they said FPL crews returned, but crews were unable to restore power at the time.

Now they are waiting and hoping that Wednesday will be the day that FPL will be able to restore the power.

“The only thing we care about is having a little A/C and lights, but that’s about it,” said Bennaud. “We don’t really care about anything else because right now, we can survive without TV and everything. All we need is just a little bit of power and that’s about it.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 730 residents in Miami-Dade and 190 residents in Broward are without power.

