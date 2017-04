A small plane made a water landing in South Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the white ultralight aircraft landed in the area of Biscayne National Park with two male occupants on board.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat was requested to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife and park officials.

When crews arrived, they found the men sitting on the wings of the mostly submerged plane. They were not hurt.