PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a rough landing in Pembroke Pines, Monday night.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the landing occurred Monday at North Perry Airport ,at around 7 p.m.

Officers & FD are on scene at North Perry Airport regarding a minor plane crash caused by equipment malfunction; no injuries. pic.twitter.com/SF1eXoKLWU — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 19, 2017

Officials said the hard landing was caused by an equipment malfunction, according to officials.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.