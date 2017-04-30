Small plane makes emergency landing near Sawgrass Expressway

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot and co-pilot of a small plane are safe after, officials said, they were forced to make an emergency landing near the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs, Sunday afternoon.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue, the Piper touched down just west of the levy, northwest of bend in the highway, near Sample Road.

FAA on scene working on their investigation. Thank goodness no one was hurt. @browardsheriff air rescue, thanks for the assist @BSO_Mike pic.twitter.com/ssBQkJHlG9 — Coral Springs FD (@CoralSpringsFD) April 30, 2017

Witness Alejandra Gil told 7News she saw the fire trucks at the spot where the aircraft landed.

Officials said the plane experienced mechanical issues, forcing the pilot to land.

No one was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

