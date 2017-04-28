Small plane makes emergency landing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – A small plane had to make an emergency landing in Sarasota after having technical issues, Friday.

Passengers had to endure that rough ride after the back wheels of the plane started sparking the runway. Moments later, the plane swerved into the grass before coming to a halt.

The pilot was forced to land when a wheel fell off shortly after leaving Belize in Central America.

Emergency crews rushed to help the four passengers inside but no one was hurt.

