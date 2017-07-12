Small plane makes emergency landing in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) – A small plane with two people on board made an emergency landing in West Broward.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the small plane was seen near a large, grassy field. Officials were called to reports of a plane down in the area of west of U.S. 27 and north of Taft Street, but have yet to arrive.

Two people were on board the plane. There is no word if they sustained any injuries, but they could be seen standing outside the aircraft on a dirt road.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and other officials arrived just before 12:30 p.m. in order to assess the situation. According to the Coast Guard, both men declined to be flown back to the airport and will remain with the plane.

