Small plane makes crash landing in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A small plane crash landed, Sunday night, on a Florida highway.

According to officials and pictures from the scene, the small plane caught fire after the pilot made an emergency landing on a highway near Flagler Beach.

Two people from South Florida were on board: 35-year-old Steve Locki from Fort Lauderdale was in the pilot’s seat, while 34-year-old Brandi Lee Bishop from Miami was in the passenger seat.

The pilot reportedly told investigators that he re-fueled at Flagler Executive Airport before the plane began to lose power mid-flight.

The pilot then added he had no choice but to land on the highway.

Officials said nobody on the ground was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue their investigation.

