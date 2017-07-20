Small plane loses power, crashes in Everglades

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a small plane with two people inside went down in the Everglades after losing power, shortly after takeoff, Thursday evening.

According to the Federal Administration Aviation, the Cessna 152 touched down about six miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said the aircraft had flown out of the airport while carrying a flight instructor and an 18-year-old student pilot and had lost power over the Everglades.

Officials said the plane then skidded and flipped over while attempting to land on a road.

Medics were on the scene but there were no injuries, according to BSO.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

