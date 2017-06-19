Small plane has rough landing at SW Miami-Dade airport

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane made a rough landing at Miami Executive Airport.

A Miami Executive Airport spokesperson confirmed there was a Piper Cherokee plane that went down during touchdown after the front landing gear collapsed, Monday afternoon.

The plane landed on the grass inside the airport.

Two people were on board, but no one was hurt.

