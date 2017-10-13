Small child hospitalized after near drowning in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have responded to a near drowning of a small child in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 212th Street just before 7 p.m. Friday.

According to a MDFR spokesperson, the child was found at the bottom of a pool and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The child is currently in critical condition.

