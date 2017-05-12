FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Small businesses were at the center of a celebration in Fort Lauderdale as part of Small Business Month, Friday morning.

The Small Business of the Year Awards kicked off at the Global Event Center at First Baptist Church.

7News anchor Jeff Lennox served as a judge at the event, as small business owners showcased their ventures in booth displays to compete for different titles.

The event was presented by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

